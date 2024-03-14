Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani are not just business partners but even close friends. Isha's Reliance Brands Ltd acquired a 51 percent stake in Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-mamma. Alia started this maternity and baby clothing line after she conceived Raha. Both the ladies, Isha and Alia also welcomed their children into the world in November 2022.

Alia on friendship with Isha

Alia has now said that she shares a close friendship with Isha Ambani. "I am so glad that we found a partnership with Reliance. Isha Ambani and I are very good friends. We both happened to give birth around the same time. My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart. So, this all also happened at the same time. Suddenly, we were like 'Both of us are mothers'," Bhatt said in an interview.

The bond of mothers

The Darlings actress further added, "Now, my whole perspective on Ed-a-Mamma as a brand was so personal. It was just like coming from within, as opposed to looking at it as just a business venture. So, it all happened beautifully, literally at the same time... Being a mother has made me a better everything."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents to their baby girl – Raha Kapoor. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed their twins the same year and month. Alia – Ranbir and Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta also share a great friendship and are often seen visiting one another's home. On the professional front, both Ranbir and Alia are at an all time high.

While Alia has finished shooting for Jigra along with Vedang Raina, she will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War'. Alia has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the film. Slated to release in 2025, the film is Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she even won the National Award.