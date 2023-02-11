Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani the couple took nuptial vows in a royal yet inmate wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, on February 7, 2023. The duo Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have set the internet ablaze with their drop-dead gorgeous wedding pictures.

After this they made our hearts flutter with their mastering wedding teaser which was dropped by the duo on their respective social media handles on February 10, 2023.

The couple jetted off to Delhi where they greeted the photogs stationed at the airport. Following this, they had a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday for their family and friends.

Delhi reception

The reception was held at The Leela Palace in the capital. While Sidharth and Kiara did not stop for the cameras when they arrived at the venue, a glimpse of them was recorded on the way. The couple is seen seated in a vehicle in the viral photos.

Sidharth was seen wearing a plain T-shirt to the after-wedding reception, while Kiara opted an s subtle cream traditional outfit. All in all, it was a big, fat Indian wedding with Punjabi hues and lots of love, fun, and warmth.

The couple is back in the bay to host a grand reception for the film fraternity and media on February 12. 2023.

The videos and pictures of newlyweds at Mumbai airport have been shared widely by paparazzi on their social media accounts.

Sidharth and Kiara walk in hand-in-hand as they arrive at Mumbai airport

Kiara looks radiant in a yellow kurta set and white dupatta. She finished off her look with a pink wedding chhooda, matching jooties, and no makeup look. She wore a beautiful mangalsutra and applied vermillion. Sid, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta pyjama set.

Sidharth-Kiara back in Mumbai, distribute sweets to the media

The couple were all smiles for the camera. They were seen exchanging light-hearted moments while posing for the paps.

Mumbai reception

As per reports, the duo are set to host a grand reception on Sunday. The guest list includes, Bollywood stars and industrialists are expected to attend the reception.

From Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others are likely to mark their presence at the function

Wedding Couture

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked stunning in ensembles designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Both opted for an understated yet attractive style. Sidharth sported a beige sherwani, while Kiara chose a baby-pink floral lehenga. Minutes after their divine nuptials Wikipedia updated the respective pages of the actors as each other's spouses.

The couple posted the photos on their Instagram profiles. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," they captioned it.

Kiara and Sidharth's love story bloomed on the sets of Shershaah.