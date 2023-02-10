Here's to love, laughter and happily ever after! This is exactly what every desi or videshi is feeling after seeing the mesmerising wedding video of the newly wedded Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

After making our hearts flutter with dreamy wedding pictures from the grand Suryagarh palace. The couple shared their wedding video today (February 10) on Instagram.

Kiara Advani dances down the aisle with joy; husband Sidharth Malhotra passionately kisses wife

Kiara's bridal entry was under unique phoolon ki chadar, while the bride dance her way to the aisle, where Sidharth was waiting for her beautiful bride Kiara. The actress was spellbound upon seeing Sid and gave a cute nod with an adorable finger gesture of wow as she saw Sid waiting for her at the mandap of Mohabbat.

After Kiara's happy dance, the couple performed the traditional varmala ceremony. At first, he bent backwards in a joyful mood and later he bows down to allow Kiara to put her garland around his neck. Immediately after the garland ceremony. The bride and groom then held hands and smooched.

There was a beautiful flower shower and a special rendition of the song Ranjha. Everyone seeing the video or present there had tears of joy. A totally filmy moment for everyone.

Kiara and Sidharth's wedding couture

Kiara and Sidharth's full wedding outfits can be seen in the videos. The couture is by Manish Malhotra.

Kiara's ombre wedding lehenga has hues of empress rose, drenched in dazzling embellishments, boasting a beauteous amalgam of pink shades and glitzy embellishments. Her lehenga skirt was adorned with elaborate embroidered patterns and floral embroidery and ended with a contrasting hint of bright pink colour, also seen on the scalloped border of her wedding dupattas. Kiara opted for an exquisite set of diamond and emerald jewellery, also from designer Manish Malhotra's line.

Sidharth Malhotra wore a heavy lustrous golden sherwani, golden Safa and shawl.

We still can't get over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's marriage pictures

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married in an intimate and familial wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

The Shershaah of Bollywood also took to social media to mark the big announcement. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the caption read.

All of Bollywood took to social media to congratulate the newlywed couple with a heartfelt note. Karan Johar put up a rather emotional and adorable photo of the couple with this caption, "I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, solid, and still so sensitive... I met her many years after... strong and so sensitive in equal measure... Then they met each other, and I realized that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat, everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated, and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever.....❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Apart from Karan Johar, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages from Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Manish Malhotra, Kajol, Ananya Panday, KL Rahul, Mira Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Rohit Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, Kayoze Irani, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Amar Butala, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shabbir Boxwala, Kriti Sanon, Pulkit Samrat, Raashi Khanna, Apoorva Mehta, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Milap Zaveri, Vikrant Massey, Angad Bedi, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shashank Khaitan, and Athiya Shetty, among others. It was a fun and frolicsome wedding that was traditional at heart and adorable at the same time.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding Reception: A Grand Celebration

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a special wedding reception with close family and friends at the gorgeous and classy Leela Palace in Delhi.

The couple is all set to host yet another reception in Mumbai reportedly on February 12, 2023, for close friends, family, and the rest of the film industry.