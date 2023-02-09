Bollywood's one of the most loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. While the wedding was attended by very few members of the film fraternity. There was a lot of confusion as everyone who was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport or Mumbai airport was assumed by the paparazzi they are heading for Kiara and Sidharth's wedding.

This is exactly what happened with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as he was recently spotted at the Jaisalmer airport. Not just him even Malaika Arora.

Both of them were in Jailasmer but for other work commitments.

Mohanlal on Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding

As paparazzi spotted the Drishyam series actor at the Jaisalmer airport, they quizzed him about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Replying to them, the superstar said, "I have no idea about it. I was not invited to the wedding. I was there to shoot for my upcoming films."

Although Karan Johar attended Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. Recently, actor Mohanlal and director Karan Johar took the same private flight to fly out of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On Wednesday, Mohanlal posted a photo with Karan on his Instagram handle, which gave fans a sneak peek into their luxurious private jet.

Reportedly, Superstar Mohanlal is filming for Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' the paparazzi snapped the actor at Jaisalmer airport. In fact, Mohanlal and Karan Johar bumped into each other.

In the picture, Mohanlal is seen decked up in a printed olive shirt, teamed with black pants and olive shoes, while Karan Johar donned an oversized denim-on-denim look. He captioned the picture, "Time well spent with Karan @karanjohar."

Time well spent with Karan pic.twitter.com/Nupxl4pQ6v — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, a picture from the sets of Jailer has gone viral. The photo shows Rajinikanth with Mohanlal. Thalaivar is seen with a smile on his face. Lalettan too is posing for the camera. It's a visual treat to see the trio in one frame.

Malaika Arora did not attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding

One more celebrity, ace actress and dancing diva Malaika Arora was recently in Jaisalmer during the same time when the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was taking place. However, several reports suggested that she had gone to attend the wedding. Soon the actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she was there for a professional commitment. And now Malaika has dropped pictures from the event, where she is seen posing with Farah Khan and Maniesh Paul, among others.