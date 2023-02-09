Newlywed Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani beamed with joy as they were papped at Jaisalmer airport on a bright sunny Wednesday evening on February 8, 2023. The couple looked radiant as they held each other's hand at the airport. Hours later the newly married bride and groom were clicked at Delhi airports. The couple looked radiant as they twinned in a red traditional outfit.

Love is in the air!

As soon as the newlyweds landed at Delhi airport, the duo were all smiles and walked hand-in-hand twinning in red. They also stopped and posed for pictures and videos, looking beautiful as a couple as they lovingly posed gazing into each other's eyes. Kiara was seen blushing.

The duo also gave sweet boxes to the media who were patiently covering their wedding. The couple greeted the media and thanked them.

The bride and groom are a sight to behold in red traditional outfit

For her first visit after marriage to sasural, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful all-red satin suit, with a matching dupatta, she accessorized her look with diamond earrings, mangalsutra and chooda. She was also seen wearing a red sindoor (known as vermillion which mostly Hindu married women apply which marks their marital status).

While Sidharth complemented his wife in a red traditional Kurta, which he paired it with an off-white pyjama and a multi-colored dupatta.

Kiara Advani's first visit to her sasural

After their first appearance at Jaisalmer airport, the newlywed couple made their second public appearance as husband and wife at Delhi airport.

As per reports, the couple will have a grand grah-pravesh at Sidharth's house in New Delhi.

Paparazzo has shared the videos and pictures of Sid and Kiara from the airport

Reception

As per reports in India today, "The couple will host a reception in Delhi on February 9. On Feb 10, the couple will be back in Mumbai and host a reception there on Feb 12.

Kiara and Sidharth exude elegance in dreamy wedding pictures

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in the presence of their close friends and family at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Hours after getting married, the couple dropped their adorable picture as husband and wife from the mandap.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and captioned the photos, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead (sic)."

See the post here:

Guest List

The wedding was an intimate affair as just a handful of close friends and family members attended their marriage. The guest list included Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth fell in love on the sets of Shershaah.