The sudden death of singer KK has left the entire nation mourning. The "Ye Pal" singer passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest post an event. From the film industry, and political figures to the common man; his death has left everyone shattered. At 53, this certainly was not the time for him to go. Let's take a look at what he has left behind.

Net worth and assets

If reports are to be believed, the "Tadap Tadap Ke" singer has left behind numerous high end cars. He also has several luxurious properties. His net worth is said to be around $1.5 million. The phenomenal singer reportedly used to charge between 5-7 lakh for a song. Krishnakumar Kunnath or popularly known as KK, reportedly has a Mercedes BenZ A Class, a red Jeep Cherokee and an Audi RS5 worth Rs 1.4 crore.

Fee for songs and concerts

KK reportedly used to charge somewhere around Rs 10-15 lakhs for live events and concerts. His assets are valued at over Rs 11 crores. Though his hometown was in Delhi, he lived with his wife and children in a posh home in Mumbai. The interiors and decoration of the house was quite elegant and tasteful.

Severe heart blockage in autopsy

KK had been suffering from arm and shoulder pain for a while. He mistook it for digestive problems and would often take antacids. Even on the day of his death, he was experiencing pain. The autopsy revealed that he had 80% blockage in his heart. "He had told his wife during a telephonic conversation of experiencing pain in his arm and shoulders," a report stated.