Popular singer KK, who is known for his deep, unique voice, has passed away today due to a heart attack in Kolkata at the age of 53. Reportedly, KK was in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata for a concert, on Tuesday, May 31, post which he suffered a stroke. He was immediately rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared dead.

Talking about KK's sudden death, minister Arup Biswas told Hindustan Times, "Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital."

Born as Krishnakumar Kunnath to a South Indian family, KK is considered to be one of India's top vocalists. In 1999, KK released his first album, 'Pal' and then eventually he focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music. Over the years, KK has given numerous hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). KK was a multilingual vocalist who has performed in more than five languages, including romantic, pop and party tunes.

'His songs reflected a wide range of emotions'

The sudden death of one of the most talented and versatile Indian singers has left the entire nation in utter shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief due to the untimely demise of the singer. He said, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed her shock at his death and wrote, "Just can't believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can't be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking."

Bigg Boss fame and singer Rahul Vaidya wrote, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir."

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."