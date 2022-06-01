The untimely demise of singer KK has left the entire nation in shock. Since the incident has happened, videos and images from his last live concert at Kolkata's Nazul Mancha has gone viral. Some of the videos showed the singer sweating profusely as he took a break amid his performance to wipe the sweat from his face.

One can also hear other voices in the video saying, "Bohot zyada garam hai (it is very hot)". Reports state that he had also complained about the air-conditioning and asked the lightman to dim the stage lights as he was not feeling well.

Police registers unnatural death case

Another video showed the 53-year-old singer looking extremely unwell while being rushed out of the venue. As per reports, the singer went back to his hotel from the venue where his condition reportedly deteriorated, he was suffering from chest pain and died on the way to the hospital.

The doctors at CMRI hospital declared him dead. Though the initial report by the doctors suggested a massive heart attack, the exact cause of the singer's death is yet to be determined by a post-mortem. According to reports, the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Uneasiness could be clearly seen on #KK's face right after the performance.

He might have collapsed right then before being declared brought dead at the hospital.

The heartthrob singer was performing at a live concert in #Kolkata.#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/W7Rg1X9fcY — Jahir-ul (@Zuheb_786) May 31, 2022

Following those viral videos, netizens have started questioning the show organisers as many people claimed that the Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata was overcrowded and the heat became oppressive during the concert. People, who had attended the concert, revealed that while the venue has a capacity of about 2,400, over 7,000 people had entered the concert organised by Gurudas College.

'Once I am on stage, I forget everything and simply perform'

"There is a certain energy an artiste gets when he or she is on stage. No matter what one's condition is, once I am on stage, I forget everything and simply perform," KK had said in his memoir on his official website, The Mesmerizer.

Born as Krishnakumar Kunnath to a South Indian family, KK is considered to be one of India's top vocalists. In 1999, KK released his first album, 'Pal' and then eventually he focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music. Over the years, KK has given numerous hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). His voice was also extremely common at school and college farewells and teen cultural events.