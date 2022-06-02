Singer KK, who left for heavenly abode in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31, has left the entire nation in grief and shock. KK's fans, followers and friends still can't accept the fact that the singer is not there anymore with us. On Wednesday, June 1, KK's body was brought back to Mumbai from Kolkata after a gun salute for the last rites.

After Antim Darshan at KK's Mumbai residence, his body was taken to Versova Hindu cremation ground. KK's son Nakul was seen performing the rituals as the final journey of the late singer began from his home to the cremation ground.

Celebrities grieve the loss of the legend

Celebrities from the music industry as well as the film industry joined the grieving family at the cremation ground to mourn the loss of the popular singer. Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Javed Ali and Rahul Vaidya were seen at KK's home for his funeral. Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and his singer wife Rekha were also spotted at KK's residence. Lyricist Javed Akhtar, composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan and Salim Merchant also went to KK's home.

Director Kabir Khan arrived with his wife Mini Mathur to grieve the loss of the legendary singer KK. Musician Raghav Sachar, singer Hariharan, Shilpa Rao, Arvinder Singh, Faisal Khan and many others have arrived to pay their last respect to the late legend.

'The artist could have been saved'

Born as Krishnakumar Kunnath to a South Indian family, KK is considered to be one of India's top vocalists. In 1999, KK released his first album, 'Pal' and then eventually he focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music. Over the years, KK has given numerous hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). KK was a multilingual vocalist who has performed in more than five languages, including romantic, pop and party tunes.

KK passed away on Tuesday, May 31, due to a heart attack in Kolkata at the age of 53. The singer was performing at a concert in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, post which he suffered a stroke. He was immediately rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared dead.

After the autopsy, a doctor on condition of anonymity said, "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest. As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artist could have been saved."