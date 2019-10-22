If you are a celebrity, you are bound to be embroiled in controversies. And if you are one of the most talked-about celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, there is no escaping the "talk". Unlike other celebs, Aishwarya Rai has often been entangled in controversies which should have never happened. Let's take a look some of them.

Kiss with Hrithik Roshan: It was for the Dhoom franchise that Aishwarya Rai had locked lips with Hrithik Roshan. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, who was also a part of the film, were in a relationship and were soon going to get married. There were reports of the Bachchan clan being miffed with their future bahu over this lip-lock scene. It was just an unnecessary controversy that gained mileage as soon in several chat shows Jaya, Amitabh and Abhishek made their love for Aishwarya clear.

Feud with Jaya Bachchan: Time and again, reports of Jaya Bachchan not being very happy with Aishwarya Rai has made headlines. From Aishwarya's film choices to her fashion covers, various reasons have been cited for the same. However, see them at any party or an event together and you would know that the two are more like a mother-daughter duo than just a saas-bahu.

Lipstick shade: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bowled over everyone with her fabulous look at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Aishwarya's purple lipstick shade stood out and gave her an edge over others.

Aishwarya had said that the decision was made by the cosmetics company she is a brand ambassador for. However, Sonam Kapoor had said back then, "The whole idea of fashion and make-up is for people to discuss it and I guess she wanted to be discussed. She achieved what she wanted to achieve with it, which I think is great."

Being called an 'aunty' and from another' generation: While Aishwarya Rai was the face of L'Oreal for a long time, when Sonam Kapoor came on board a little competition was expected. There were reports of both the actresses scheduled to walk the prestigious ramp of Cannes Film Festival in France but Aishwarya backed out at the last moment.

Sonam had then referred to Aishwarya as 'aunty' in one of her press conferences. However, on being asked about why she called Aishwarya Rai 'aunty', Sonam had said, "Ash has worked with my dad so I have to call her Aunty na," as per a report in HT.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar had first offered 'Heroine' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had to leave the movie because of her pregnancy. During the press conference scheduled for the release of the film's first look, reporters asked Kareena Kapoor how different the film might have been if Aishwarya had resumed the lead role. Kareena had replied, "Ash is a wonderful actress and an icon of our country. It is very unfair to compare us, we're from two different generations."

Pregnancy row: Aishwarya had dropped out of Madhur Bhandarkar's ambitious project - Heroine - after 65 days of shooting owing to her pregnancy. Though the film failed to do any wonders at the box-office, Bhandarkar had made quite many explosive statements about Aishwarya's unprofessionalism back then which was totally uncalled for.

"The entire event would not have taken place if on the onset the actress would have informed the state of her health and impending maternity. The truth was hidden from us. We learnt about the entire thing from news channels like the rest of the world that the said actress was 4 months pregnant. This decision of pulling the plug had a devastating effect on me. It was like an avalanche collapsing on me. I was in a state of total shock and depression," Madhur had said in a statement.