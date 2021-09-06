Bollywood actress Kim Sharma, known for her roles in movies like Fida, Mohabbatein, and Khadgam, recently made her relationship with legendary Indian tennis player Leander Paes official. The news about their alleged relationship had recently gone viral on social media platforms, and on Sunday, the Bollywood actress confirmed her romantic affair with the former tennis ace. Before her relationship with Paes, Kim Sharma too had a fair share of relationships.

Kim Sharma's previous romantic relationships

The 41-year-old actor made her acting debut in 2000 with the movie Mohabbatein, and it was during these times that she dated video jockey Yudhishthir or VJ Yudi. The duo apparently dated between 2000 and 2003, and later they parted ways.

Later, she started dating former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who was then one of the most popular style icons in India. The duo was spotted at several Bollywood parties, but that relationship also did not last long.

In 2010, Kim Sharma married Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani. They got married in a ceremony in Mumbai, but their relationship lasted for just six years, and they parted ways in 2016.

In the meantime, several Bollywood paparazzi reported that the actress had also dated a Spanish singer named Carlos Martin. Even though the duo decided to take their relationship to the next level, something went wrong, and they soon parted ways.

The love life of Leander Paes

On the other hand, Leander Paes was in a relationship with Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary for three years in 2000. According to reports, Mahima took the initiative to end this relationship after she learned that the tennis icon had a relationship with Rhea Pillai who was then married to Sanjay Dutt. After having a live-in-relationship with Paes for more than a decade, the duo separated ways in 2014.