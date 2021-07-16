The news of Leander Paes dating Kim Sharma has spread like wildfire. Ever since cozy pictures of the two have made its way to social media, fans can't keep calm. The two were clicked vacationing in Goa and their pictures have gone crazy viral. And now, Kim Sharma's former lover, Harshvardhan Rane has also reacted to the link-up.

A couple of years back, Harshvardhan Rane was in a relationship with Kim Sharma. The two could often be spotted in and about town, holding hands and going all mushy. However, before their relationship could take the next step, the couple called it off. Now, Rane has broken his silence on the news of Leander – Kim dating. "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town," Rane told ETimes.

Rane - Kim split

Earlier, Rane had spilled the beans behind the reason for his break-up with Kim. Taking all the blame for the relationship going kaput, Rane had said that it was due to his single status for over 12 years that he couldn't be in a relationship with anybody. He also called Kim Sharma a fun-loving girl and remembered the good old times while it lasted.

Prior to Rane, and almost a decade earlier, Kim Sharma was dating cricketer Yuvraj Singh. There were several reports which claimed the reason behind the two calling it off, but one of them was said to be Yuvraj's mother's disapproval in the relationship. Yuvraj is now happily married to Hazel Keech.