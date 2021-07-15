We might have a new couple in town. If pictures are anything to go by, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes might be dating. Their vacation pictures from Goa and the body language of the tennis sensation and Bollywood diva seem to be telling a different story. The two seemed quite comfortable and cozy in their latest pictures.

It was a Goa restaurant that shared the picture of the two and the internet went into a tizzy. Kim and Leander seemed happy and cozy in the pictures. Since then, fans of the two are trying to put a story behind how could it all have started. The couple reportedly visited the Goa restaurant Pousada by the Beach during their vacation in Goa.

Kim Sharma had also been sharing sensuous pictures of herself from Goa. In one of the pictures, she had also credited "Mr P", which now appears to be Paes. Both Leander and Kim Sharma have been through break-ups. While Leander had a bitter fall-out with ex-wife Rhea Pillai, Kim Sharma also made news for her break-up with Yuvraj Singh long, long back.

Kim and Harshvardhan's relationship

A few years back, Kim was making the news for being in a relationship with actor Harshavardhan Rane. The actor had taken the blame for his break-up with Kim on himself. He had also hinted at him prioritizing films over everything else. "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth," Rane told TimesNow.

The Haseen Dillruba actor further added, "I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame."