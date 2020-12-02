Actor Amit Sadh is currently on a vacation mode. The actor visited Goa recently for the much-needed break from his busy work schedule. And from nowhere reports of him, dating actress Kim Sharma began doing the rounds.

Did Amit Sadh 'accidentally bump into Kim'?

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sadh said, "I didn't meet anyone, I'd wake up in the morning, walk on the beach, eat Goan fish curry and rice and go to bed by 9 pm." Saying that he 'accidentally bumped into Kim', he added, "We accidentally bumped into each other at a restaurant and exchanged greetings. That was it. Amit Sadh will never romance in hiding. I don't care for such reports, but we shouldn't talk about women in our industry, and the country, in such a frivolous manner."

The Shakuntala Devi actor is currently in Dubai and has visited Patiala, Manali, and Khopoli, besides Goa in recent months. Talking about it, he said, "I have experienced temperatures from -4 to 40 degrees centigrade in the last few months. I'm lucky that my profession allows me to indulge in my love for travel."

On the work front, Amit Sadh's work in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, Avrodh: The Siege Within, Shakuntala Devi and Operation Parindey have been widely appreciated.