Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein will always be remembered for re-defining love and romance in true sense. However, call it destiny or call it a weird coincidence, what's eerie is the fact that the film turned out to be a bad omen for all its newcomers. The career of all the phenomenal talents in the film - Shamita Shetty, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma and Jugal Hansraj went downhill soon after the film's release. Despite being applauded and hailed as the stars to watch-out-for, the six of them couldn't make it big in the industry. Take a look.

Shamita Shetty: Sister of actress Shilpa Shetty, Shamita as Ishika, became an overnight sensation after the film. Her fiery and feisty role in the film gave new meaning to oomph and glamour. While we had all expected Shamita to dominate celluloid after such terrific response to her role, nothing of that sort seemed to have happened. With films like Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, Cash failed to do justice to her acting capabilities.

Preeti Jhangiani: One of the most loved characters in the film was that of Preeti Jhangiani as Kiran. The role of a simple, innocent widow, had made a place in our hearts. In fact, it will remain etched in our memories forever. Though Preeti did act in a few Hindi films after that, none of the roles were as powerful and authentic as her role in Mohabbatein.

Kim Sharma: The entire country fell-in-love with the chirpy, beautiful girl-next-door Sanjana, played by Kim in the movie. But, just like the other two new actresses in the movie, Kim's career failed to cash in on the great work she had done in the film.

Uday Chopra: Coming to the new actors in the film, Uday Chopra, was destined to rule our hearts with his cool-and-casual role in the film. His impeccable dance moves and that hot-bod, totally complimented his phenomenal acting chops. However, no film after that (except Dhoom franchise) managed to get him the same kind of commercial success or credibility as an actor.

Jugal Hansraj: We all thought that the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, was here to stay and slay. Though we had seen and loved him in Papa Kehte Hain, his role in Mohabbatein struck a chord with the audience. We all couldn't get over his dreamy looks and dapper personality. But, didn't get to see much of him after that.

Jimmy Sheirgill: Well, Jimmy's career didn't exactly go downhill, but, considering the powerhouse talent that he is, it didn't bag him the stardom he deserved either. Man of unmatchable acting flair, he shouldn't have been playing second fiddles in movies. No matter how much we wish and hope, films like Tanu Weds Manu, Mukkabaaz, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster; don't come to him always. Though he has managed to create a huge fanbase in regional movies, Bollywood, unfortunately, failed to do justice to his acting abilities.

Not just these stars, even Amitabh Bachchan had to face rough tide after the film. His role in films like – Aks and Ek Rishtaa – didn't win him good reviews. Same was the case with Shah Rukh Khan, who gave Asoka and One Two ka Four after Mohabbatein. Both of which, turned out to be flops. Aishwarya Rai too faced a dry spell of hits after the movie with films like Albela and Hum Kisise Kum Nahi.