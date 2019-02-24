Ever since Shamita Shetty entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, the actress has been attacked by viewers on social media. Haters are posting negative comments on her and that has reportedly left the actress aghast.

Many viewers feel that Shamita has come midway as a wild card contestant and hence doesn't deserve to be in the finale with other finalists, who has had been sweating it out on every stunt since the first day.

It is to be mentioned here that Shilpa Shetty's sister has always been a part of the stunt-based show from the beginning but had to travel back home after she was detected with dengue on the first day itself.

However, instead of appreciating a just recovered Shamita for braving all the dangerous tasks, netizens seem to be in no mood to accept her as a participant.

A source close to the actress told SpotboyE: "Shamita entered Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wild card entry since she was suffering from dengue in Argentina from day one. In spite of that post joining the rest in the show, she has been a consistent performer throughout the show. She braved the challenging stunts and suffered various injuries shooting for the show without emotionally breaking down or complaining before every stunt. She continued to surprise the viewers with her strong spirit."

The source added: "Surprisingly, it's learnt that the haters have been planting negative posts on Shamita's social media platform and other platforms even though Shamita has outperformed Jasmine in the tasks they did together. This included the last one they did together where Shamita put in the ball before her in the cockroach stunt. Everyone knows that cockroaches are Shamita's biggest phobia. Even if she has entered the show as a wild card entry she has every right to fight for the finale as long as she performs her stunts. It seems like trolls are trying to wrongly manipulate Shamita's chances of winning the show by planting hateful negative posts."

Take a look at some hateful comments against KKK9 contestant Shamita.