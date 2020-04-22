Several stars have taken to social media to post throwback snaps and in the case of some celebs, the old photos get resurfaced on the internet as the world tries to amuse itself despite the shutdown of coronavirus.

Among such is Kim Kardashian's throwback photo from the 90s, which is doing the rounds of social media. In the photo, Kim can be seen with her mother Kris Jenner and fans couldn't help but adore the photo.

The photo on Instagram was shared by KKW Fragrance, owned by Kim herself which was launched in November 2017. KKW stands for Kim Kardashian West. Apart from KKW, Kim also owns and promotes SKIMS.

The photo shows a happy Kim styling her blonde hair in an up-do and sporting a black eyeshadow and a pink lipstick while Kris wears a black blazer over a low-cut black top.

"Throwback to @krisjenner seeing @kimkardashian off to prom " read the caption.

Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had done but the throwback photo is different from how she looks now.

One user commented on the photo saying "Omg she was so beautiful, she is beautiful now but back then she was another person natural beauty (sic)"

Another said "I swear @krisjenner does not age. Wow! Both of them are absolutely gorgeous

Check out the pic here: