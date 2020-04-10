The coronavirus pandemic is taking quite the toll on jobs and small businesses. However, Kim Kardashian doesn't seem to be letting a virus stop her from making money.

Kim Kardashian has been shamelessly promoting her SKIMS collection while she self-quarantines in a multi-million dollar mansion. Kim Kardashian has been quite tone-deaf in the plugging of her brand.

Recently she used her social media to promote her brand while disguising it as an altruistic coronavirus post. The reality star has also been trying to sell expensive face masks during a pandemic. There is shameless and then there's Kim Kardashian.

Reportedly, the 39-year-old star was doing her own marketing yet again as she posted some very alluring images of herself tummy down on the beach.

The focus of the triple image photograph was her famous backside which she reportedly insured for $21M in 2014. Kim Kardashian was seen posing in some barely-there swimwear while showing off her derrière.

She seemed to be relaxing in gorgeous waters. Kim sure needs to be more aware of the world around her. You can check out the pic here: