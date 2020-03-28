Spoiler alert! If you haven't seen the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' yet, you are in for a real treat.

The latest episode of the reality show featuring the Kardashian Jenner clan takes things to a whole new level. Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian can be seen literally roughing it out with each other.

The brawl started with Kourtney complaining about being back to work after spending a month in Italy with her kids.

She said, "I'm also not only shooting for our show today, but I'm also shooting Architectural Digest for my home. So, I'm just being torn in a lot of different directions. And, after being off for a month, it just gives me anxiety knowing that I'm going to be having no real privacy. There's probably going to be 40 people in my house today."

She also told her sister Khloe Kardashian, that she 'honestly' didn't want "to film like, ever again".

Kourtney also complained about a bill from a family vacation and how it should have been shared by the production company. She said that she felt like Khloe didn't have her back anymore.

She revealed, "It's not that you're siding with Kim, it's that you're siding with production when this, honestly, has nothing to do with you."

Kim and Khloe later confronted Kourtney addressing her 'negativity'. Khloe even accused her of being rude.

Kourtney then revealed that she felt left out. She said, "For years, it used to be Khloe and I against Kim. And for the last, maybe, three years, it's just been such a different dynamic where it's Kim and Khloe against me."

Kourtney further said, that "You act like I don't do s--t! You have this narrative in your mind...I will literally f--k you up if you mention it again. But, honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f--king ass off."

Kourtney also threw a bottle at Kim.

A shocked Kim exclaimed, "What the f--k is wrong with you? Don't ever come at me like that. I swear to God, I'll punch you in your face."

While Khloe tried to solve the matter there were several punches and kicks aimed at one another before Kourtney finally slapped Kim across the face.

The episode ended there and fans will have to wait until next week to see how the drama unfolds.