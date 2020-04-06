Just like the entire world, famous model Emily Ratajkowski has also self-quarantined herself amid Coronavirus outbreak. The acclaimed model shared a topless picture of herself where she can be seen standing in front of an oval-shaped mirror and her husband is seen kneeling behind her.

All the famous celebrities from around the world are doing their respective bits from the lockdown imposed by the government. Coronavirus has indeed affected everyone and these celebrities are doing their best to inspire their followers.

Emily Ratajkowski is also spending lockdown with her family. Sharing the naked snap, Emily wrote, "This is not what our quarantine looks like (we're mostly in sweats and hoodies) but since I posted this during my q&a why not post it here? This was about 6 months after we got married, summer '18." In the sultry snap, one can see Emily's husband kneeling behind her as he embraces her.

The 28-year-old Emily's Instagram account is filled with insight from her private life. Her recent nude picture has caught a lot of attention from her social media followers. As of this writing, the picture is liked by over 2.4 million times while it has over 10,000 comments. Several of her fans have called the model "super hot" in the comment section. While there were hundreds of fans who simply left heart emojis.

Emily Ratajkowski's professional life:

The acclaimed model and influencer have her own lingerie line called Inamorata BODY. In the past, she talked extensively about her fashion line and stated that with her collection, she is trying to evoke the feeling of a confident woman who wears her bathing suit all day. She added that "that feeling fits into our lives in New York?. Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wears out to get coffee."

Emily was last seen as Cassie and Veronique in Welcome Home and In Darkness respectively. Back in 2018, she starred as herself in a documentary, titled The American Meme.

In 2019, she shared the screen with Theo James in Matt Aselton's crime drama movie, Lying and Stealing. The movie was released in July and holds a 75 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.