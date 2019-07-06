Emily Ratajkowski recently shared a raunchy picture of herself on her Instagram account. The famous model and actress' nude photo left very little to the imagination and her millions of fans are going gaga over it.

Emily Ratajkowski always knows how to amaze her millions of Instagram followers. The 28-year-old Emily Ratajkowski recently uploaded a nude photo of herself where she has turned her back to the camera as she stood completely naked in the pool. Half of her body is submerged in the pool water and it gives the onlookers a visible thong tan line on the back from a bikini which she had worn before. Apart from this, Emily also teased it by showing a portion of her side breast.

She captioned the image as "Besado for el sol," which roughly translates as — Kissed by the sun.

Check out the raunchy picture below:

Emily Ratajkowski's bold picture has caught a lot of attention from her social media followers. As of this writing, the picture is liked by over 2.2 million times while it has over 16,000 comments. Several of her fans have called the model "super hot" in the comment section. There are several who went on to write lengthy heartfelt messages for her as well.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski is busy with her latest lingerie line called Inamorata BODY. As we previously reported, Emily has recently debuted her lingerie collection and as per Gone Girl movie actress, the women who choose to wear her lingerie collection are that confident in real life that they will go out in a bra top just to walk their dogs. She also talked extensively about her collection in the past and stated the following:

"I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you're not at the beach. I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York?. Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wears out to get coffee."

Emily Ratajkowski will be seen sharing the screen space with Theo James in Matt Aselton's upcoming crime drama movie titled, Lying and Stealing. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2019.