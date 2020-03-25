Kim Kardashian isn't letting a little thing like the coronavirus stop her from helping people it seems. The reality star took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself in bed. In the snap, Kim can be seen posing in some innerwear while talking on the phone.

The snap looks staged and we wonder what Kim is trying to convey with a post like this. She captione dthe post: As a mother, helping families in need during this time is especially important to me. @baby2baby is on the ground providing essentials to children and families impacted by COVID-19 and are working around the clock to get them diapers, blankets, hygiene products, school supplies and more.

However, the post goes on to give details about her Skims line. It certainly looks like a little thing like the coronavirus isn't going to stop Kim Kardashian from going about her business, even if it means promoting her brand in a post about helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

We think, the post is a little tasteless, especially with a shamless segue into promotion, but hey Kim doesn't seem to think so.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen.

Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had done. But in the post, Kim looks beautiful, she sure knows how to flaunt her figure.

Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Reportedly, it was announced earlier that Kim hopes to move production of her Skims range to Armenia in an attempt to bring more business to the Eurasian country, which borders Iran and Turkey. Kim Kardashian sure knows how to promote her business. You can check out the pic here: