Nora Fatehi's latest photoshoot pictures are breaking the internet. Nora looks nothing less than an Egyptian goddess in a body hugging, shimmery gown. The sleek hairdo and dramatic makeup adds to the mystique look. Taking to social media and sharing the pictures, Nora wrote, "If you ain't cookin' then get off the pot."

Nora gets trolled

Many are going gaga over Nora's eccentric beauty, while many are calling out the heavy photoshopping. "She looks like Kim's long lost sister," wrote one user. "Actually she looks like rajakumari lite," another one opined. "Can we stop hyping up cosmetic procedures and unrealistic beauty standards," a social media user urged. "We ridicule when they get all the procedures done and later fawn over some saying what perfection," another agreed.

Netizens have a lot to say

"I find this body type quite unappealing," a social media user commented. "Tbh she is that celeb who no one would have bat an eye on if she wasn't famous," a comment read. "She looks hella mid," another one commented. "Inspite of intensive surgery and photoshopping, lips are assymterical," was one more of the comments.

Nora's struggle days

Nora might be a known face today but the ace dancer and model has had to go through a tumoltous phase of struggle to reach where she is today. "When I reached India, it was nothing like (what I had imagined). I was thinking I'll get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they're going to take me to a suite. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest slap in my face. The bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that I went through," she said on YouTuber Anas Bukhash's show.