Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez's ongoing feud has taken a new turn. A day after Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the latter's lawyer Prashant Patil has come out in the media and opened up about Nora's defamation charges against her client (Jacqueline Fernandez).

In an interview with ETimes Jacqueline's lawyer, Patil stated that "Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings."

"Fernandez has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is sub-judice she has always avoided speaking in front of the print and social media. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally," the advocate added.

Further, Prashant added that his client (Fernandez) has the utmost respect for Nora. He claimed that there definitely had been some sort of miscommunication. "Quoting anybody's reply, filed before an adjudicating authority, is a matter of the pure judicial proceeding."

The advocate even added that any statement made during arguments before a judicial proceeding cannot be quoted in the public domain, the way it has been quoted now. "My client has no intention to defame Nora or for that matter anybody else. If Jacqueline is dragged to any legal court, she will respond legally to protect her own dignity," claimed Patil.

What is Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez's case all about?

In her lawsuit, Fatehi accused Fernandez of "working" with several media houses to circulate the statements made against her during the Sukesh Chandrasekhar trial. She further said that Jacqueline and media houses "were acting in connivance with each other".

"It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry," Nora Fatehi said in her lawsuit against Fernandez.

For the unversed, Nora and Jacqueline were both questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the last few months in connection with a ₹200-crore extortion case connected to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline is also a co-accused in the case.