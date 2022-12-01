Bollywood's dancing diva Nora Fatehi has garnered praise for her electrifying performance at the FIFA fan fest event. The actress made India proud at an International level, where she swayed millions of hearts with her scintillating dance moves.

Nora set the stage ablaze with her performances on various songs, starting from shaking a leg on the official FIFA World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky'. She also danced to her hit songs such as O Saki Saki and others. Dressed in a shimmery outfit, Nora looked breathtakingly beautiful.

However, amidst all the accolades and applause. Nora faced flak for disrespecting the Indian national flag at the event.

In one of the videos, that has gone viral on social media she can be seen waving the Indian flag and saying 'Jai Hind' on the international stage. Holding the Indian National flag, the actress is saying, "Jai Hind!! Zor se Zor Se Jai Hind! (Louder Louder....) (The crowd responds to Jai Hind..) Nora adds, "India is not part of the FIFA World Cup but we are now in spirits through our music and dance."

What caught netizens' attention was the way she held the National flag. She picked up the Indian national flag from the stage that was lying, then waved it, but due to windy weather, the flag was turned upside down. Nora didn't realise and waved it, she then held the flag clenched in her palms. Indians all over social media were unhappy and called out Nora for disrespecting the Indian National flag.

A user wrote, "Tiranga holding in wrong way green colour should not be up ...its orange ...which should be."

Another user mentioned, "Indian flag Jo Dene Ka Tarika tha vah bahut kharab tha ise national flag ka apman karne ka jaisa tha." ( This is not the way to give the Indian national flag. You are disrespecting the flag).

The third user mentioned, "Learn to hold this beloved National Flag properly and respectfully in your hand."

"This is not a mic or something that you clutch in your one hand, so disrespectfully in a foreign land. Imagine holding this host country's flag like this and you would shatter to know the consequences.Dont forget this tricolor is our Soul", the fourth one expressed.

Meanwhile, Nora shared a few glimpses of her performance at the FIFA Fan fest on her Instagram stories.

Take a look

On the work front, the actress has been part of some of the best hit numbers like Dilbar, Manike, Kusu Kusu, Jehda Nasha, O Saki Saki, Naach Mei Rani and many more.

Nora is currently judging the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Her recently released song from the film An Action Hero ' Jehda Nasha' opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana is topping the charts.