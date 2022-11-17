Remixes, recreating superhit songs, and adding more beats and music to renowned tracks have become a part and parcel of Bollywood films. After the stupendous success of Kaali Teri Gutt's song in the film Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, yet another film has welcomed a popular Punjabi song.

An Action Hero's first song Jehda Nasha featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi was dropped today. The Jehda Nasha song is originally sung by singers Amar Jalal and Faridkot.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi took to their Instagram accounts and dropped the full song from the upcoming movie. Sharing the clip-on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "#JehdaNasha is OUT NOW to cast its spell on you, once more. #AnActionHero in cinemas on 2-12-22."

The latest version of Jehda Nasha starring Ayushmann and Nora is sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani, Harjot Kaur, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal.

Fans react strongly

Ayushmann – Nora starrer song Jehda Nasha has been receiving mixed responses from music lovers. Some are in love with the new upbeat music and creation. While some have expressed disappointment and said that the makers could have chosen some other song in the film.

One of them wrote, "Bhai gaana dusra choose kar lete (You should have chosen some other song)."

Dont do this with this awesome...song..

There is no need to make it an item song...

Furstly manike mage hithe now this..

? — Utkarsh Chaudhary (@Utkarsh96153651) November 15, 2022

Another person commented, "Ruined another classic." A person wrote, "Old is gold....why new version?

Nora and Ayushmann's chemistry is winning the internet!

Fans loved Ayushmann's dance moves and his chemistry with Nora Fatehi in the song.

A user wrote, "The only thing that I liked is Ayushmann and his moves."

Another one mentioned, "Ayushman totally killed it with his moves and Nora was slaying as always."

No ayushman..didn't expect from you ? — Vidushi (@vidushi20000) November 15, 2022

They've remade jedha nasha, abhi toh aaya tha ?

But Nora and Ayushman are dancing very well. Also they are remaking aap jaisa koi. :( https://t.co/FKdDBGxfOG — pooh (@purveois) November 17, 2022

The third user said, "Never ever criticized his work but #TanishkBagchi is baar to sachme kasmmay sahi maardi gaane ki feels......worst remix so far. Visually still better."

Never ever criticized his work but #TanishkBagchi is baar to sachme kasmmay sahi maardi gaane ki feels......worst remix so far. ?????



Visually still better?#JedhaNasha — Sara?? (@SaraSangha) November 17, 2022

About the song

The three-minute-long song is peepy and keeps in mind the original Punjabi touch. Ayushmann and Nora's crackling chemistry and dance moves are unmissable! The duo complements each other on-screen.

As for the outfits, Ayushmann looks handsome as he wore a halter-neck top with white pants. Undoubtedly, Nora looked gorgeous in different attires.

Watch both versions of the song and pick your favourite!

An Action Hero is slated to release on December 2, 2022