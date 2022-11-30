Bollywood's dancing diva is scaling newer heights each day with her on-screen performances. The actress has been part of some of the best hit numbers like Dilbar, Manike, Kusu Kusu, Jehda Nasha, O Saki Saki, Naach Mei Rani and many more.

Recently the actress made Indian proud at the FIFA World Cup's Fan Fest event. The actress swayed millions of hearts with her electrifying dance performance. Known for her killer dance moves, Nora Fatehi and her team's flawless performance at the event has gone viral.

Nora too shared a few glimpses of it on her Insta stories where fans can be seen cheering for her.

Earlier, videos from the recently held match between Portugal and Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2022 also went viral where Nora was seen enjoying the match. She was also shocked when her song Light The Sky got played and she then started grooving to the music.

Dressed in a shimmery outfit, Nora was seen setting the stage ablaze with the official FIFA World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky'. Nora also danced to her hit songs such as O Saki Saki and others.

In one of the videos, she can be seen waving the Indian flag and saying 'Jai Hind' on the international stage. Holding the Indian National flag the actress is saying, "Jai Hind!! Zor se Zor Se Jai Hind! (Louder Louder....) (The crowd responds to Jai Hind..) Nora adds, "India is not part of the FIFA World Cup but we are now in spirits through our music and dance."

Watch the crowd cheer for Nora

In one of the videos shared by fans, Nora got emotional and said, "Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance. This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional..."

Nora has documented the entire journey of her FIFA World Cup performance on her Instagram, from being welcomed to watching the match to rehearsals. rote, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. I always envisioned moments like this, I'm Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in yourself guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Your dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we are out here!! And this is just the beginning..(sic)"

When Nora was denied performing at Dhaka owing to a financial crunch

On October 17, 2022, Bangladesh stopped the actress from her live performance due to the financial crunch as part of the austerity measures. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh issued a notice denying Nora to perform "in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves". The performance was organised by Women Leadership Corporation where Bhuj: The Pride of India actress was also supposed to give out certain awards.

Meanwhile, for all you football fans. the FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being held in Qatar and will conclude on December 18.

Work front

Nora is currently judging the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Her recently released song from the film An Action Hero ' Jehda Nasha' opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana is topping the charts.