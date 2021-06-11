In the finale episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Jenner-Kardashian family prepared a heartfelt farewell note before they started to prepare themselves for the next journey in their lives. What drew everyone's attention was Kim's final moment when she opened up about her marriage with Kanye West to Kris Jenner.

"I used to go to everyone for all the answers and all the problems. It's draining. I'm, like, an adult. I have a therapist. Let me work on myself and see where I'm at. I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than what I thought was humanly possible, but I don't have a life to share that with. Am I just going to sit here and think, 'OK my kids fulfill me and I'm good?' I never thought I was lonely. I just thought that was totally fine, I can just have my kids," Kim said.

While talking about her separation from Kanye West, Kim revealed that the long-distance relationship had caused strains.

"My husband moves from state to state. I'm just on this ride with him and I was OK with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state," Kim shared.

"I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It's the little things is that I don't have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I'm grateful for those experiences but I think I'm ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot," she said further.

After the long conversation, her mother Kris Jenner said, "I just want you to be happy and joyful and I don't think I've seen that in a really long time. It breaks my heart because I just want them to be happy. I want her to be joyful and have the best relationship that she can possibly have. She has four beautiful kids so I just want them to be happy."

Responding to her words, Kim said, "I'm numb. I'm tired of that. But I do know that I will be happy. I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that." In the end, Kris Jenner praised her daughter for being strong. She concluded, "You a very strong girl and you seem to handle everything really calmly".