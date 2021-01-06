One of the most popular couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has been in troubled waters for quite some time. It seems that their relationship is effectively over and have no plans to start living together any time soon. Yes, you heard that right.

Kim Kardashian is ready to divorce her musician husband, Kanye West?

As per reports in People their seven-year-long marriage may soon be coming to an end, multiple sources have claimed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband, whom she wed in May 2014.

Kanye's the reaction after learning about the divorce.

If sources are to be believed, the rapper already knows Kim's intentions and braces for it. "He (Kanye West) knows that she's (Kim Kardashian) done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," People quoted a source as saying.

"He's okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon," the source added.

Kim Kardashian has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

As per reports, "They are keeping it low-key, but they are done, and Kim has hired Laura Wasser, and they are in settlement talks.

Fans react

Since Kanye West is getting a divorce I’m expecting 808s & Heartbreak 2 to drop sometime this year — Marlon ?? (@JokerTheMenace) January 6, 2021

If Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are actually getting divorced, I’m not surprised. I would also divorce the man that called my mom “Kris Jong-un” ?. — Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) January 5, 2021

Me as soon as I hear the first song on this Kanye West breakup album pic.twitter.com/FL8Miifee8 — Daily Hip Hop Outlet (@DailyRapOutlet) January 6, 2021

Kanye and Kim are living separately.

The couple has been living "separate lives" for some months now, after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, in the build-up to the US presidential elections. Since then, Kim and Kanye have spent very little time together, despite sharing a 'show of strength' on Instagram with them posing together at the ranch nearly three months ago.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the marriage was in deep trouble for the last half of 2020. In fact, Kim was ready to pull the plug on the marriage at one point, but it was when Kanye was going through a serious bipolar episode, and she felt it was cruel to do it when he wasn't well.

They have been living separately for a few months ... with Kanye spends most of his time in Wyoming while she has been in Calabasas with the kids. They were absorbed in personal business projects and didn't focus on making any final decisions.

In 2019 Kanye West had revealed in that he has bipolar disorder.



Rapper Kanye West has always been in the news for a series of controversial tweets that he posted for his wife, Kim Kardashian (and deleted them). His tweets, needless to say, raised concern for the musician's mental health.

There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit

Dismiss

To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

In response to Kanye's tweets, Kim Kardashian posted a lengthy note on her Instagram stories. She asked for "compassion and empathy" for her husband's tweets, adding that the singer struggles with bipolar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy regarding his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.