Popular model-actor and Instagrammer Kendall Jenner is under fire yet again. Kendall Jenner announced that she's releasing a tequila brand.

The 25-year-old model announced the launch of her own tequila brand - 818 Tequila - on Tuesday, saying that she spent four years trying to create the best-tasting tequila' on the market and finally did it.

Kendell's social media post

In an Instagram post, the model confirmed that she has been working on her tequila brand, named 818 (presumably after the area code for Calabasas, California, where she grew up), for three and a half years, tasting and developing the product with an unspecified team.

"After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING ... 3.5 years later, I think we've done it! [sic]," Jenner wrote. "This is all we've been drinking for the last year, and I can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!"

Despite praise from her famous inner circle, many LatinX and Mexican social media users are not happy. She has been accused of being a 'colonizer' and cultural appropriation in the process.

Some who are confused by the criticism cited other non-Mexican celebrities who released tequila.

Check out the comments below:

Commenters on Jenner's Instagram announcement and others on Twitter say that the model launching a tequila brand is an example of cultural appropriation.

"Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way," one Twitter user wrote. "Like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots..."

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila company does not sit right w me at all… she’s an unseasoned white privileged rich girl from Calabasas what the hell does she know about tequila?! couldn’t you have started wine company instead? pic.twitter.com/MmIwIfXsjr — ?????? (@jjordanxS) February 17, 2021

Another outraged fan wrote, 'the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visits Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots...rubs me the wrong way.'

Others were quick to call it 'gentrification,' adding that Jenner has 'zero knowledge on Mexican culture,' also slamming her since she could not describe the liquor's flavour profile.

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it “818 tequila” is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support. — Jennie Molina (@jenjocelyn) February 17, 2021

'They're both strong, but this is a little less strong,' she said in her video, also drinking it on ice despite the tequila reportedly being 'the best tasting.'

So here’s a thread of Mexican tequila brands you should support instead of Kendall Jenner’s, Nick Jonas or Dwayne Johnson’s. pic.twitter.com/lL4TexGTuY — Dagger ? (@daggervengeance) February 17, 2021

Kendall's brand is named after...

The brand is named after the area code of Calabasas, California, the upmarket neighbourhood where Kendall and her family live.

As per a report in Daily Mail, it has been noted that the tequila company has been quietly entering and winning competitions for years but has left the founder's name off the entries per Twitter user Yashar Ali.

An insider also shared with DailyMail.com that 818 Tequila is currently undergoing a rebrand regarding its advertising assets. The original images were called 'problematic,' and a source alleges there were field-based Kendall images with local farmers in Mexico.

Kendall's brands

Jenner's brand has already won several awards, including best reposado, at the World Tequila Awards, according to WWD.

A look at some of the brands that Kendall owns

Now, the supermodel joins a growing list of celebrities who have their own tequila brands, including George Clooney, Nick Jonas, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.