Here's a piece of wonderful news! All you GOT fans its time to rejoice! The house of Harington and Leslie has an heir. Oh yes, you read that right.

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together.

Oh boy, It's a boy for the power couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington.

Kit Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, saying Harington and Leslie are "very very happy!"

It's the first child for both the 34-year-old Scottish actor Leslie and the 34-year-old English actor Harington, who married in 2018.

Netizens can't contain their excitement.

Happy Birthday to the wonderful Rose Leslie who turns 34 today !! ?? pic.twitter.com/XaAIFlRalK — Rose Leslie Source (@RLeslieSource) February 9, 2021

Congratulations, Rose and Kit! ❤️❤️❤️ I am happy for you both!!! — Bojan Bošković (@roseleslie87fan) February 16, 2021

NEW ? Kit Harington and Rose Leslie with their baby on a walk in London. pic.twitter.com/JlbU6BmTsT — Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) February 16, 2021

It’s a boy! Congratulations to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on the birth of their first child. We wish the little family good health and all the happiness in the future ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3OzdsixcTB — Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) February 16, 2021

We are pregnant: That moment when they announced

They announced in September that they were expecting the child. In September, Leslie, also 34, revealed her pregnancy in a photoshoot for U.K.'s Make Magazine when she posed with her baby bump on the cover.

The beauty had also revealed that she and Kit moved back home to England from the US to raise their child close to their family and friends.

Their relationship began in 2011 on the set of HBO's Game of Thrones where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte, he a brother of the Night's Watch with world-changing secrets in his past, she a part of the rebel wildlings.

On the work front

Rose only appeared in two seasons of Game of Thrones. However, Kit was one of the series' most central characters. Every season, he appeared with the show's finale airing in 2019 to a fans' mixed reaction.

It was previously revealed that Kit checked into a rehab facility a few weeks before the final was shown, stressing that Thrones' ending had "really hit him hard".

According to Page Six, he entered the luxury Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss, where he has been seeking treatment for stress and alcohol.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple on embracing parenthood!