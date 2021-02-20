In a shocking state of events, Keeping up with the Kardashian star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from husband of seven years, Kanye West, reports a popular international website. Reports suggest that Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 4 children - North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West.

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids: Reports.

According to the E! News, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West after six years of marriage, reportedly citing "irreconcilable differences".

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," a source told the publication.

The entertainment portal also claims that Kanye has agreed to Kim's demand, and the duo will be co-parenting together. Kim and Kanye also have a prenuptial agreement, but they aren't ready to contest for it.

"It's the same thing over and over and over again. He's on fragile ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her," a source revealed to People.com.

The couple is yet to make any official statement about the divorce, but reports of their differences have been cropping up for many months now.

About Kim and Kanye's marriage

The beginning of the marriage end comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family's name, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

It was the first marriage for the West, 43, and the third for Kardashian, 40. While the union wasn't long, it outlasted the predictions of many cynics who thought doom was inevitable given the two oversized personalities, West's well-known volatility and the fact that Kardashian's previous marriage, to former NBA player Kris Humphries, was fleetingly brief, reports said.

Kardashian's first marriage at age 19 in 2000 to music producer Damon Thomas lasted until 2004. In 2011, she married Humphries in a heavily hyped wedding televised in a two-part special on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She filed for divorce less than three months later, though she was still legally married in 2012 when she and West, a friend for years who had paid tribute to her in his songs, became a couple, and she became pregnant.

Since the Humphries divorce, Kardashian has retained the services of perhaps the best-known divorce attorney in the country, Laura Wasser, dubbed the Disso Queen after representing clients that include Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Britney Spears. Wasser filed the divorce Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. It was first reported by the celebrity website TMZ.

Kardashian is a Los Angeles-area lifer, but West is from Chicago and spends much of his time, including many of the later months of the marriage, at his ranch in Wyoming, and has said he wants his kids with him there.

How many kids do Kim and Kanye have?

Their four children are all 7 or under: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, 21 months old.

Fans are unhappy upon hearing that Kimye won't be together anymore. Let's take a look at how sick media reacted.

Kim and Kanye are divorcing?!

*pretends to be shocked* pic.twitter.com/261PkjZ5mU — Lacey Nicole (@Lay_Coleee) February 19, 2021

Seeing Kim and Kanye divorce is sad. Like yeah we saw it coming but I’m not rejoicing at someone losing their family. Kim really tried her hardest. Kanye also tried. I’m the end though it wasn’t enough. — Sabrina (@spiritualSab) February 19, 2021