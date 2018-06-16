Kim Kardashian West is on the news once again! The reality television star might enter politics in the future. While this might come as a surprise to many, Kim recently revealed her wish to help imprisoned women in need of legal help.

It can be noted that just last week, President Trump reduced the life sentence of first-time drug offender Alice Johnson—who had been serving her prison sentence since 1996.

In an interview on CNN's The Van Jones Show, when quipped about whether she would ever run for presidential office, the reality star said she had no plans right now but that she won't rule out the possibility in the future. "I guess never say never. But that's not going to be like, Kim's running. That's not where I am," she said.

Kim also said that she would use her platform to help the needy and that she is always open to discuss important issues so that a collective step can be brought by all.

The reality star added that she would like to focus on imprisoned women who are in need of legal help and would be happy if she can help at least one of them.

Kim was in the news recently for her conversation with Twitter CEO to implement an edit button in Twitter. Kim is trying to convince Dorsey for the functionality reportedly as a gift for her 60 million followers. The celebrity star met Dorsey at her husband Kanye West's 41st birthday bash and revealed the news via her Twitter account.

"I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye's bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button," Kim wrote.

To Kim's tweet, Dorsey commented, "Now I see why I was invited!." Kim is one of the few celebrities to use social media platform for various causes. The star often discusses and expresses her support for various causes via her social handles.