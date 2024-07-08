Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer Kill has given a massive jolt to Indian cinema. At a time when films are falling flat, remakes aren't working and the industry is grappling with what new to give to the audience; Kill has done just that with immense bloodbath and violence. Directed by Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga; the film is called the 'Best Action film of the decade' by many.

Let's take a look at what social media has said about the film. "#kill is THE BEST ACTION FILM of Indian cinema. Never seen before. Lakshya is fantastic. So as director, cinematographer & action director. Each and every thing in film is superb except background score. I am clapping and hooting for our lead in entire film. Please dont miss this," wrote a user.

Kill social media review

"If you've been looking for a good, no-holds-barred action movie, don't miss Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's KILL, which is in theaters this weekend. It's the best one I've seen this year," another user wrote. "Believe me, it's the best Bollywood action movie of the last decade. #Kill," read a comment. "The progression of bloodshed and carnage was IMMACULATE," read one more comment.

"PHENOMENAL stuff! Don't think I've ever seen anything like this in hindi cinema. But @The_RaghavJuyal!!!! What an incredible performance. Bloody brilliant the guy is!," read another comment. "Watched #Kill movie last night & I do not have actual words to describe the Bloodbath & Action which I witnessed. Never seen before & never expected Mind Blowing Beyond Your Imagination Action in a Bollywood Movie," a social media user penned.

"#kill is the most violent and the most engaging film I have ever seen in Indian cinema. Like Animal ka violence bhi bacha hai iske samne. Raghav Juyal literally stole the show If u love R rated action packed films then do go for it," another social media user wrote.

Released along side Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki; the film is giving the magnum opus a tough competition.