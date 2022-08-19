https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/773743/sidharth-shuklas-bride-shehnaaz-gill-walks-ramp-bridal-wear-netizens-get-emotional.jpg IBTimes IN

Actress Shehnaaz Gill had recently hit the headlines because of her bond with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' co-star Raghav Juyal. According to reports, the Big Boss 13 star shares a strong bond with the choreographer-turned-actor. She had apparently gone on a vacation with him as well soon after which their pictures from the location went viral, sparking rumours of the duo dating.

Though Raghav has not addressed the rumours yet, Shehnaaz has finally opened up about her dating rumours at a recent event.

Instagram

'Media fizool bolti hai'

When she was asked about her relationship status with the actor, Shehnaaz was quick to ask the reporter if she is dating the person standing next to her. Following the reporter's negative response, the 'Veham' actress said, "Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn't mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now)."

Recently, Shehnaaz was also seen saying, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai (why does the media always tell lies)" in a viral video on the internet.

'I don't want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz also said that she wants to give up her 'Punjab Ki Katrina' title stating that she wants to be only known as India's Shehnaaz Gill. "I don't want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar do. I just want to be Shehnaaz Gill from India," said the Bigg Boss star.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Bhaijaan', which was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam and is slated to release later this year.