Looks like Bollywood is obsessed with gruesome bloodshed violent movies. After the stupendous success of Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Karan Johar's dropped the teaser of Kill. Featuring debutant Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role

The teaser begins with a disclaimer: 'Viewer's discretion advised'.

Kill teaser: 'Viewer discretion is advised' as Karan Johar launches Lakshya Lalwani in gory thriller

There is also a disclaimer about the violence.

The teaser after the warning starts with lead actor Lakshya Lalwani, Amrit, travelling in the Rajdhani Express with Tanya Maniktala's character, when a group of men attacks them. And Lakshya fights with the goons. The teaser also shows Raghav Juyal, who will be seen playing the antagonist.

Lakshya's gruesome and brutal fight with the goons inside the train will either scare you or give you goosebumps. One of the scenes shows Lakshya almost putting a knife in the eye of an antagonist, and blood is seen oozing out.

Needless to say, the teaser is not for weak-hearted as the teaser shows men dipped in blood, fighting it out. The hand-to-hand violence along with string BGM.

The teaser says, 'The most violent and goriest film in the landmark of Indian cinema.'

According to the film's official website, Kill unfolds a relentless narrative on a passenger train en route to New Delhi, where a fierce confrontation ensues between two commandos and a gang of 40 bandits. Amidst the turmoil, star-crossed lovers Tulika (portrayed by Tanya Maniktala) and Amrit (played by Lakshya) must protect their forbidden romance while navigating the perilous journey. With their martial arts skills put to the test, Amrit and his comrade Viresh embark on a daring rescue mission, facing ruthless adversaries to ensure the safety of the passengers and their love.

As soon as the teaser dropped, netizens compared it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

A section of netizens even lauded Laskhya's action-packed avatar in life.

This is Lakshya Lalwani's transition from TV to film. Additionally, he is set to appear in Dharma Productions' Bedhadak alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.