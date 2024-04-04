Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is unapologetic and unabashed and never fails to grab headlines. From being a reality show host to judge, to brewing inside gossip on his couch. The host of Koffee With Karan always has a story to tell.

On Monday afternoon, Karan Johar took a sly dig at celebs who went under the knife to look young. He targeted a section of celebs who went for Botox and fillers to beautify themselves rather than working on their inner self.

He wrote, "Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti... Make up laga lo umar hai ghat thi. Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya... Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti. Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye... Lekin meri jaan... Fitrat nahi badalti

'It's box office, not 30-second Instagram reel': Karan Johar takes a dig at Bollywood films for following 'Trends' blindly

On Thursday, he once again shared a cryptic post on his Instagram stories. This time, the filmmaker has called out Bollywood movies for blindly following trends.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!" (If a big-scale project works, make one, Action films works, make action. If a love story does well, make a love story. If a chick flick is a hit, make that. The weather changes every week. It's box office, not a 30-second Instagram reel.. that will remain trending).

During a round-table interview by Galatta Plus in 2022, Karan said something similar. "I think the core issue is that we come from a mainstream industry in Hindi cinema, and that includes myself, which does not have one very strong quality that every other cinema on this panel has. That is conviction. We kind of always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of that angsty, angry hero was derived from other cinemas. Then, in the 80s, suddenly something happened and there came a host of remakes. That's where the conviction loss started. We started remaking every film popular in Tamil and Telugu."

KJo reportedly has decided to turn 'SOTY' into a web series.

Shanaya is going to be part of it. Karan is believed to have turned the film franchise into a web series partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Shanaya, who is all set to make her debut with Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha', will have 'SOTY 3' as her debut in the OTT space.

About SOTY franchise

Student of the Year was released in 2012. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the trio made their Bollywood debuts with the film. A few years later, Puneet Malhotra helmed 'Student Of The Year 2' featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film was released in theatres last month. Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.