Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar never minces his words. He is unapologetic and unabashed and his statements often make headlines. From being a reality show host to judge, to brewing inside gossip on his couch. The host of Koffee With Karan always has a story to tell.

Being friends with who's who from the industry. Karan Johar has launched star kids like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Pandey to name a few.

Karan Johar is also dubbed as the 'flag-bearer of nepotism.".

He was tagged as the flag bearer of nepotism by Kangana Ranaut on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Karan Johar takes aig at actors for 'Going Under the Knife'

On Monday afternoon, Karan Johar took to his social media handle and called out those who have gone "under the knife" to look younger. He took to his Instagram Stories and penned a note in Hindi.

He wrote, "Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti... Make up laga lo umar hai ghat thi. Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya... Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti. Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye... Lekin meri jaan... Fitrat nahi badalti

As soon as his post went viral, Redditors started guessing who Karan Johar targeting.

Karan's post comes the same day, he introduced 3 new faces for 'Student Of The Year 3'.

KJo reportedly decided to turn 'SOTY' into a web series.

Shanaya is going to be part of it. It is believed that Karan will turn the film franchise into a web series partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Shanaya, who is all set to make her debut with Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha', will have 'SOTY 3' as her debut in the OTT space.

About SOTY franchise

Student of the Year was released in 2012. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the trio made their Bollywood debuts with the film. A few years later, Puneet Malhotra helmed 'Student Of The Year 2' featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.