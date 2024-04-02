Global icon Priyanka Chopra was in India in March, and the actor flew back to the US, last week. After she landed at her US home, she took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek of her day out with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas.

From enjoying rainy weather shopping and posing with family. Priyanka is busy with house chores.

Former Miss World Priyanka is keeping a fine balance between her professional and personal life

Priyanka Chopra mistakenly tags Deepika Padukone in the post

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to announce the release date of her new project, titled 'Tiger'.

In the clip, one can make out that she has given her voice to a tigress called Amba. Apart from giving a brief gist about the show, Priyanka also shared that the film is set in the jungles of India.

The actor dropped the reel announcing her upcoming project. And tagged the star cast as well as the makers on the post.

However, the actress mistakenly tagged Deepika Padukone instead of Disney Hotstar in the post and what followed is history!

Reactions to Priyanka tagging Deepika

Netizens took to Priyanka Chopra's comment section and were quick to pin appoint that she has tagged Deepika's handle instead of Disney's.

This created a lot of confusion and fans speculated whether Deepika was also involved in the project. However, that isn't the case, within hours she rectified her mistake and tagged the correct handle, that she missed previously.

About Tiger

Tiger talks about love, conflict, hunger, survival and much more.

Priyanka while sharing the film's poster also revealed the release date of the film which is April 22, which is observed as World Earth Day.

Sharing more about the film, the actor added, "In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there's Amba - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently."

Excited about its release, Priyanka said, "I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can't wait for y'all to enjoy the jungle with us!"

The actor had previously given her voice to the 2016 film, 'The Jungle Book', which also featured the voices of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nana Patekar, Om Puri, and Shefali Shah.

Priyanka's India visit

Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas came to ring in the festival of Holi with friends and family.

Another video on the internet had Priyanka and Nick getting pictures clicked with Malti on the balcony of their home.

Priyanka and Deepika shared screen space in Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were seen in Bajirao Mastani which also starred Ranveer Singh. Deepika is currently on maternity break. The actor has a couple of films lined up like Singham

In Bollywood, Priyanka has Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. But the shoot is yet to begin. Tiger will be released on 22nd April.