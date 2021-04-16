Braving coronavirus threat, a large number of people were gathered at Jammu's Lower Barnai locality to receive the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando, Rakesh Singh Manhas, who reached his residence this afternoon after being abducted by Maoists following a deadly encounter in Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh in the first week of April.

Locals and family members were in a festive mood as it was nothing short of Diwali at Manhas house. As soon as he reached his house, his daughter installed a 'Tilak' on his forehead to welcome the commando.

Rakeshwar's mother was in tears as she could not control her emotions when the former touched her feet after landing at Jammu airport. "After he was released we were waiting eagerly for him to come home so as to meet him. During the auspicious occasion of holy Navratras Rakeshwar has returned home", she said.

"I am thankful to everyone for standing with our family at the crucial time. I can't explain my happiness. I have no word to express my gratitude", Meenu Manhas, wife of the CRPF commando, said with folding hands.

Profusely garlanded by villagers, friends and family members, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas preferred to maintain a silence on all queries by media persons.

Sweets were distributed to everyone present in the house by the family members. As family members were aware that a large number of people would turn up to welcome Rakeshwar Singh, they have already prepared meals and sweets for villagers and well-wishers.

Bijapur Naxal attack

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas had gone missing after the Naxals attacked security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on April 3. 22 jawans have attained martyrdom in the attack while 31 others were injured. Seven commandos of CRPF were also among the martyrs. After the attack, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was kidnapped by the Naxals.

A day after the attack, Naxals had sent a two-page letter to the CRPF confirming that the CRPF jawan was in their captivity and had demanded the appointment of a mediator to negotiate his release. On April 8, Manhas was released by the Naxals.

Manhas had joined the CRPF in March 2011 and got married in 2014. The couple has a five-year-old daughter. A CRPF jawan, Manhas was transferred to Chattisgarh three months ago. Earlier he was posted in Assam.