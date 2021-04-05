The deadly Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, in which 22 jawans were killed in action, sent shockwaves across the country and even the world took notice of the incident. Bullet-ridden bodies of 17 of the 18 missing jawans were recovered on Sunday. In the attack, which took place in Bastar region, 31 CRPF jawans were also injured.

The tragic incident garnered response from foreign envoys, representing various countries, including France, Italy, Turkey, and the UK. The Taiwan Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences for the jawans killed in action and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Foreign envoys express condolences

Here's a look at all the foreign envoys and diplomats who expressed their condolences and condemned the terror attack.

Our deepest condolences on the loss of life and injuries in the Chhattisgarh ambush. Thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims, and heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. Taiwan stands with India and supports its national integrity" — Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Heartfelt condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel in #Chhattisgarh. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and to the injured, for whom we wish a speedy recovery. France stands with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms" — French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

As we learn more about #Chhattisgarh condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel, thoughts for their families and wishes of swift recovery for the wounded. UK will continue to work with India in fight against terrorism" — Alex Ellis, British High Commission to India.

Italy is close to the families of the security personnel in Chattisgarh affected by a terrorist attack and reaffirms its commitment to collaborate with the Indian government in the fight against terrorism" — Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India.