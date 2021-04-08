In a major relief to CRPF and its elite Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was abducted by Naxals during the the Bijapur ambush last week has finally been released. The CoBRA jawan was brought to the camp in Bijapur on Thursday and has been sent for medical examination.

Reacting to the news of Manhas' release, his wife, who had appealed to PM Modi and the government for his centre's release, said it was the happiest day of her life.

"Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government," Meenu, wife of CRPF jawan was quoted as saying.

According to reports, Manhas was released deep in the jungle. The outlawed Maoist had promised the Chhattisgarh government that they will release the jawan and even sought the names of government mediators to negotiate the release.

The naxals had earlier released a statement confirming that the CRPF jawan was in their custody and is safe. They had said Manhas would be released once the government sent a party to negotiate its release.

Bijapur attack

In a major Maoist attack last week, a total of 22 security personnel were killed and 31 injured in a fierce gun battle with a platoon of over 300 People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials had said. The gun battle took place on Saturday noon near Tekulgudem village under Tarrem police station in which eight personnel of Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six of Special Task Force (STF), seven from CRPF's CoBRA and one from its Bastaria Battalion lost their lives.

A total of 31 security personnel also injured in the shootout, including 10 from DRG, five from STF, and 16 from CoBRA-210 Battalion. Of the 31 injured, 13 suffered critical injuries and are being treated at a hospital in Raipur while 18 faced minor injuries and getting treatment in Bijapur.