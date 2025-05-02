The much anticipated Met Gala is nearing, and this time around, the excitement is at an all-time high considering the speculations about Indian celebrities making their debut at the coveted event. Kiara Advani is in the list of Indian bigwigs who are rumored to be at the event this year. There is no doubt that this is absolutely Kiara's year. Earlier, she had announced her pregnancy news, and now there is a chance that she will make her international debut, that too at the prestigious Met Gala. Netizens have wondered what the actress will be wearing at the fashion extravaganza, and it does seem like we may have an answer to it.

Celebrities pull out all the stops to make their look special at the Met Gala this year. However, when a particular celebrity is making their debut on the Met red carpet, the efforts will have to go up a notch. Kiara, who is one of this year's debutantes at the event, seems to have put her trust in one of the most celebrated Indian designers, who has also gotten international recognition with Hollywood celebrities wearing his couture pieces.

According to India's biggest fashion commentator, Diet Sabya, who likes to remain anonymous, Kiara will be wearing an outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta. Sharing a picture on their story, the fashion commentator wrote, "Kiara X Gaurav Gupta Couture for Met 2025 superfine tailoring. Are y'alll ready?" The picture was of a mannequin with Kiara's name tag on it, which suggests that the outfit is almost done, and Kiara must be doing her last-minute trials.

Kiara has not confirmed anything yet, and fans will only get to know about her full look on the day of the Met Gala. The much-awaited yearly fashion event will be taking place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme for this year is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion. As per speculation, Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh will also make their Met Gala debut this year.