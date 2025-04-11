Diljit Dosanjh is on his way to becoming a global star at the moment. The actor cum singer has been successful in garnering a massive ban base not only in his home country, India, but also at an International level. Diljit's concerts not only sell out in India but there is a massive demand for him and his shows in the global market. For some time now, he has been getting a lot of recognition from International personalities as well and amidst all of this there is news floating in the year that he may be making his Met Gala debut this year.

For those unversed, the Met Gala is a haute couture fundraising event that takes place every year in New York. This year it is going to be held on May 5 and the theme for the year will be "Tailored For You," which will mainly focus on classic tailoring. Diljit over the years has been able to make a place for himself as someone who is extremely fashion-forward. In the latest report by India Today, it was stated that Diljit will be attending the Met Gala this year as a brand ambassador for Google Pixel.

Neither Diljit nor his team have confirmed anything yet but netizens are extremely excited for the singer cum actor to walk the carpet at this iconic event. Internet users are looking forward to a confirmation from Diljit's team very soon but there is even more excitement around the fact that he might be able to meet Kylie Jenner, who he has often admitted to have a huge crush on.

In terms of work, Diljit recently wrapped up the UK shoot for his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. He shared the update on social media with his fans who congratulated him for the same. The actor might not do a lot of interviews but he keeps his fans and followers updated about everything through the help of social media. From amazing sartorial moments, to film updates and glimpses of his concerts, he shares it all on his social media handles to keep netizens updated.

Diljit recently made headlines for his fun collaboration with Hollywood star Will Smith, who he collaborated with for a dance reel. The two were seen grooving to a peppy Punjabi song and doing some amazing bhangra steps together.