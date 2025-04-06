Diljit Dosanjh is all the rage right now, he has been the talk of the town for the longest time and for all the good reasons. The actor-singer has a huge fan base not only in India but also internationally. Recently, he surprised his International and Indian fans alike with a fun collaborative video with popular Hollywood star Will Smith. Fans were thrilled to see the two stars come together for a video and very soon the video went viral online. Not only is the video extremely fun but the two stars also seem extremely happy collaborating with one another.

Diljit posted the video on Instagram, with the caption, "PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith X It's Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat."

Will and Diljit were seen grooving to bhangra beats and to everybody's surprise, Will's bhangra steps were absolutely on point.

While Will was seen in a deep blue co-ord track set which he accessorised with orange shoes, Diljit wore a white kurta pyjama and grey shoes and along with it he opted for a red turban.

Fans were ecstatic to see the collaboration and shared their appreciation in the comment section. A comment read, "Punjab meets Hollywood" while another read, "Will Smith ko bhangra karwaa diyaa? Oyeeeeee!!! (You made Will Smith do Bhangra? Wow).

A netizen wrote, "With God's Will our Dosanjhanwala with Will Smith" while another wrote, "Best thing happened on internet today". Instagram users wrote things like, "Oh my god...this was unexpected", "Will Smith with our very own living LEGEND", "This was not on my 2025 bingo card" and "Punjab meets Hollywood."

A comment also read, "Oh WOW absolutely amazing to see will smith and diljeet dosanjh together made history."

Not just that but celebrities also commented on the post, Richa Chadha wrote, "ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh, Fresh Prince of Faridkot", and Nora Fatehi posted smiley emojis on the reel expressing her happiness. Harrdy Sandhu commented saying, "Siraaaa bhaaji" and Jay Sean said, "Love to see this."

This is another step that Diljit has taken to introduce Punjabi culture to a global platform and netizens are extremely appreciative of the same.