The year 2025 began on an unexpected note, with the crossover we certainly didn't expect. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra on January 01, 2025 (Wednesday). Diljit called it a "fantastic start" to the new year. PM Modi lauded Dosanjh's modest beginnings to make a name for himself internationally.

'Unexpected collab of 2025'

"A very memorable interaction," PM Modi said on Instagram, sharing a short clip of their interaction.

The singer then sang a devotional song on Guru Nanak.

In the video, PM Modi can be heard saying, "When a boy from an Indian village becomes famous on a global stage, it feels good. Your family named you Diljit, so you are winning everyone's hearts." Diljit said, "We would read 'Mera Bharat Mahan', but when I started travelling around the country, that is when I realised why they say 'Mera Bharat Mahan'."

PM Modi added, "The size of the country is its strength. We are a vibrant society."

PM Modi and Diljit then spoke about yoga and its benefits. Diljit has been very vocal about his experience with yoga. He said, "The biggest magic that our country has is Yoga" and PM Modi added, "The one who has experienced Yoga, they know its power."

Diljit also sang a devotional song, which was appreciated by the PM.

Dosanjh wrapped his "Dil-Luminati India Tour" in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The event at the Punjab Agriculture University on New Year's Eve marked the end of the singer's two-month nationwide trek, which began in the national capital on October 26.

Some state governments have asked the singer to refrain from singing songs that reference alcohol and drugs. Diljit made some changes to his lyrics but made it clear that he doesn't appreciate the policing of his music. During his concert in Mumbai, he mentioned that Bollywood songs carry more references to drugs and alcohol.