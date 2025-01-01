Celebrities welcomed 2025 in style, celebrating the holiday season with their loved ones. From snowy getaways in the Laplands to sunny beach vacations, Kareena Kapoor continued her snowy tradition in Switzerland, Tamannaah Bhatia and her fiancé, Vijay Varma, spent a cosy holiday in Texas, enjoying the Texan charm; MS Dhoni celebrated in Goa; Virat Kohli chose a serene walk with his lady love, Anushka Sharma, creating picture-perfect moments together.

Let's take a closer look at how each of them rang in the New Year!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in Australia, and actor-wife Anushka Sharma is accompanying him as he is touring the country with the Indian cricket team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A video has gone viral that shows Virat and Anushka were seen ringing in their New Year in Sydney.

A video shows Virat and Anushka, twinning in black, walking down a Sydney street. The fan has recorded the video from behind as they walk along the street. Anushka is seen wearing a mini black dress; she is seen pairing it with heels, while Virat opted for a black co-ord set with contrasting white sneakers. Another video angle showed that they were accompanied by Virat's India teammate, Devdutt Padikkal, during the outing.

Kapoor Khandaan Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, along with Soni Razdan, Bharat, Riddhima Sahani along Samaira, rang in the new year in Thailand. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor took to social media and gave a sneak peek into their NYE celebrations.

Raha was seen clinging to papa Ranbir, and Riddhima posed with Alia and Neetu. And amid several pictures that have been shared by the Kapoor clan, Ranbir running to hug Alia at midnight stole the spotlight.

Actress Triptii Dimri is in Finland's Rovaniemi with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Triptii Dimri recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a "snowy" New Year.

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal celebrated New Year in Australia. Sonakshi took to Instagram and wished her fans a Happy New Year. She posted a video where she is seen enjoying fireworks, and as clock struck 12, she hugged and kissed Zaheer Iqbal.

Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband Raghav Chadha, enjoyed a warm bonfire. The actor took to social media and shared a beautiful video as they bid adieu to 2024 and welcomed 2025.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, along with actor R Madhavan, celebrated their NY in Dubai, Taking to social media "May this year bring joy, peace, prosperity, and more positivity. God bless."

Ms Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

A recent video that is going viral on the internet captured MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, dancing together at the vibrant celebration. Another that went viral, shared by Sakshi, also shared a touching moment from the night.

Cutest Video of the day ♥️



Mahi Sakshi ?#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/3qa3hE4VEw — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) January 1, 2025

MS Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi and Ziva, were seen ringing in the new year in Gao. Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show Dhoni and Sakshi dancing past midnight as they welcome 2025 in Goa. A clip shows Dhoni lighting a Chinese lantern and sending it soaring into the sky as fireworks illuminate the night.

Katrina and Vicky in London

Katrina rang in the new year with her husband Vicky Kaushal in London.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted on the streets of Sydney for a New Year Party ?♥️?? pic.twitter.com/6XKWOWHgPk — Deeparam Yadav (@DrYadav5197) January 1, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, partied all night with his girlfriend Larissa Bonesi. Other celebs who attended his party were Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, among others.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle to wish fans a Happy New Year in his signature style, writing, "Started, for 365 days," and "T 5241 .... 2025 !!! Long live." He greeted his fans in a truly unique way to kickstart the year.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill both happened to be in Sydney on the same day, they shared similar pictures on their Instagram stories.