Shah Rukh Khan is a global star in every sense of the term, and his fan base is not limited to India but spreads across borders. His admirers are spread all across the globe, and over time and again, he has proved that he is probably one of the most well-known Indian celebrities at an International level. While SRK has been a part of several international events and has done varied talk shows and interviews with personas from varied countries, one thing that has not been ticked on the checklist is being a part of the Met Gala. That too is going to happen very soon, and according to speculation, he will be wearing an ensemble designed by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

On April 27, India's biggest fashion commentator, Diet Sabya, who likes to remain anonymous, took to social media to confirm the news that SRK was all set to make his big Met Gala debut. The fashion commentator mentioned that confirmation was "As per our sources obviously" and also made it very clear that SRK would be collaborating with one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, Sabyasachi, to seal this iconic moment in the history of fashion.

In an earlier post, Diet Sabya teased their fans about the possibility of SRK making a debut, but this confirmation has sent everyone into an absolute frenzy. A comment on the post read, "MET meets King Khan .... He's gonna eat the actress who have been invited", while another Instagram user wrote, "The MET carpet is gonna be more charming than ever. The aura will be unmatched". A netizen also mentioned, "SRK on the Met Gala is long overdue."

This was not the end of it, a discourse was started on Reddit where netizens took over the comment section to express their excitement. The collaboration between Sabyasachi and SRK is indeed an iconic moment that will not only go down in the history of fashion but also in the history of Bollywood. It is also the first time that a male actor from Bollywood is going to walk the Met Gala red carpet.

Coming back to the Reddit discourse, the comment section screamed with thrill and excitement. A comment on the post read, "This is the most surprising SRK update we've had in a while. It's been a month and I'm still processing it lol. I always wanted to see SRK in Sabya so i'm lowkey excited. I'm intrigued for sure." Another Reddit user eagerly wrote, "Waiting to see what SRK wears."

Met Gala 2025 will be taking place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme for this year is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion. There have been rumours about Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani attending the event as well, however, their teams have neither confirmed the rumour nor denied it.