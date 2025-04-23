Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to welcome their first child this year. In February, Kiara took to social media to share the happy news with her fans.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Kiara has been frequently spotted around the city, whether attending events, travelling to Delhi, or managing her shoot schedules. She continues to stay active and healthy throughout her pregnancy journey.

As the actor prepares to embrace motherhood, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted visiting a hospital on Wednesday. The couple was seen entering and exiting the hospital, and that's when the paparazzi thronged them to capture photos and videos.

In several pictures and videos shared on social media, Sidharth was seen taking care of his pregnant wife, shielding and protecting her from the paparazzi. Despite his efforts, the media continued to zoom in as the couple made their way into the hospital. On their way out, Sidharth carefully helped Kiara into the passenger seat of their car.

Once again, the paparazzi hovered around their car, which enraged Sidharth. He was seen scolding them for peeking into the car and invading their privacy. In the video, he is heard saying, "Get back, behave yourself... Don't make me angry now."

Netizens took to social media to support Sidharth, praising him for maintaining their privacy and calling out the paparazzi for their intrusive behavior.

A user wrote, "He did the right thing."

Another mentioned, "Respect their privacy, and maintain some boundary.."

The third one mentioned, "He did correct some time paps forgot they are limitless.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Obviously, he will get angry if you start clicking inside his car. Have some decent behaviour."

What did the duo wear?

For the hospital visit, Kiara Advani wore a loose-fitting pink shirt paired with light-colored pants. She accessorised with a white handbag and added a charming touch with a pink flower clip in her hair. The actress also wore a surgical face mask, maintaining health precautions. Sidharth Malhotra kept it casual in a white T-shirt and a black cap featuring a blue design on the front. He, too, was seen wearing a face mask.

In the viral photos, Kiara radiated pregnancy glow and was seen flaunting her baby bump.

About Kiara and Sidharth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023, officially beginning their happily ever after chapter.

The couple, who fell in love while filming Shershaah, captivated everyone with their grand wedding festivities.

Work Front

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara recently starred in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Sidharth is currently shooting for Param Sundari.