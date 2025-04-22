Do we even breathe fresh air or consume unadulterated food anymore? In today's world, where the AQI (Air Quality Index) is alarmingly high, we often end up inhaling more toxins than oxygen. From deforestation to pollution, we're constantly battling a range of environmental challenges that threaten both our health and the planet's future.

In the face of growing environmental concerns, Earth Day, celebrated every year on April 22, serves as a global reminder of our collective responsibility toward the environment. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about urgent environmental issues and inspiring action for a more sustainable future.

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are among those contributing to the cause. They have consistently emphasized their commitment to an eco-friendly lifestyle. The couple not only grows fresh vegetables in their kitchen garden but also advocates for clean eating, mindful living and actively participates in tree plantation drives.

On this Earth Day, International Business Times India had an exclusive candid conversation with Jackky Bhagnani, where he spoke at length about his kitchen garden, the health hazards posed by environmental issues, and how, as a celebrity and public figure, he contributes to environmental conservation.

IBT: Why is Earth Day important to you?

Jackky Bhagnani: To me, Earth Day is a gentle but powerful reminder that we must live in harmony with the planet. It's not just about one day; it's about awareness, intention, and consistent action, every single day.

IBT: What do you think are the biggest environmental threats we face today?

Jackky Bhagnani: There are many issues: air pollution, unsafe drinking water, and soil degradation. But I think one of the biggest threats is the food we consume. We rarely question how our vegetables are grown or where our grains come from. Everything we eat affects our long-term health, and collectively, our consumption patterns contribute to carbon emissions. It's a cycle we need to be more aware of.

IBT: How can technology play a role in addressing these environmental challenges?

Jackky Bhagnani: Technology can be a game-changer, from raising awareness to offering innovative solutions. For example, just like we have apps for calorie counting and fitness tracking, I believe we'll soon have personal carbon credit meters to help us monitor and reduce our environmental footprint.

IBT: What role do you believe governments, corporations, and individuals should play in solving environmental issues?

Jackky Bhagnani: It's a shared responsibility. No single group can tackle this alone. That said, individuals and companies making a real difference should be recognized, both financially and publicly. Recognition sets examples. Just like we celebrate athletes, we should celebrate climate champions too—it inspires others to act.

IBT: Have you ever participated in any Earth Day events or activities? If so, what was your experience like?

Jackky Bhagnani: Yes, quite a few, beach cleanups, tree plantations, even sewage cleanup drives. And when Rakul and I got married, we planted a tree for every guest who attended. It was a small way of balancing out the environmental impact of a big celebration. We try to do whatever we can, in our capacity. But honestly, there's still so much more to be done.

IBT: With the rise in AQI levels, pollution, water scarcity, and deforestation, do you think saving trees and increasing plantation efforts are essential?

Jackky Bhagnani: Planting trees is a great starting point, but it's just that—a start. The damage already done is extensive. We need to think bigger and act faster. One way to do that is by becoming more self-reliant, like growing your food or starting a kitchen garden.

IBT: You also have a kitchen garden. Tell us more about it.

Jackky Bhagnani: It all began when I started reading about how most vegetables today are grown using heavy chemical fertilisers to boost yield. Over time, these chemicals accumulate in our bodies and have been linked to various health issues. That struck a chord with me. I realised that we are what we eat.

So, even with limited space, I decided to try growing a few vegetables at home. And honestly, there's no turning back now. The taste, the freshness—it's incomparable.

IBT: How did the idea come to you and Rakul?

Jackky Bhagnani: Both Rakul and I are deeply passionate about health and wellness, so this felt like a natural extension of that. We're always exploring mindful lifestyle choices, and home gardening felt like a meaningful step toward self-reliance and clean eating. So far, we have grown brinjals, capsicum, bitter gourd, tomatoes, cucumbers, lady's finger, pumpkins, and green chillies. It's amazing what you can grow, even in a small urban space.

IBT: What it's like maintaining a kitchen garden in an urban setup?

Jackky Bhagnani: Looking back, it's not as tough as I initially thought. The key is good quality soil and organic compost. Once that's in place, it becomes a calming, almost meditative process—planting, watering, and watching things grow. It reconnects you to nature in a very real way.

IBT: Rakul and you are one of the most adored couples. Can we expect to see you both collaborate on a film together anytime soon?

Jackky Bhagnani: We'd love to, honestly. But it has to be a story that excites both of us, as actors and as individuals. If something like that comes our way, we're open to it!